Brokerages Set AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Target Price at C$32.38

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.38.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALA shares. TD Securities cut their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 price target on shares of AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st.
ALA opened at C$25.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.94. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$21.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
