Brokerages Set AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Target Price at C$32.38

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALA shares. TD Securities cut their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 price target on shares of AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AltaGas

Insider Buying and Selling

AltaGas Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.26, for a total transaction of C$136,300.00. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALA opened at C$25.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.94. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$21.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

AltaGas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.