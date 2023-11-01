Brokerages Set Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Target Price at C$7.70

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.70.

BTE has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

TSE BTE opened at C$6.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73. The firm has a market cap of C$5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.79. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.83 and a 12-month high of C$8.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is 5.73%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

