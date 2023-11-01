Brokerages Set Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) PT at $101.58

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TECH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, August 18th.

TECH stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.55. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 25.10%. Analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.16%.

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

