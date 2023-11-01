Brokerages Set Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) PT at $84.63

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.63.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $74.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 66.69, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $98.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average of $87.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $603.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.65 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,446.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,446.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,597.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,786 in the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,543,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,593,000 after buying an additional 33,723 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,718,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,357,000 after purchasing an additional 51,396 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.4% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,702,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,825,000 after purchasing an additional 893,998 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 299.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,721,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,159,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

