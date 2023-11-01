Brokerages Set LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) PT at $116.25

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LGI Homes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on LGI Homes from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in LGI Homes by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $94.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.34. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $80.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 8.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.35. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $645.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

