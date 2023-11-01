Brokers Issue Forecasts for Stingray Digitl’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Stingray Digitl in a report issued on Thursday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.
Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$78.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$79.50 million.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.
