Brokers Offer Predictions for CVB Financial Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) – DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for CVB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on CVB Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

CVB Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.45. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $29.25.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.52 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 37.18%. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 175.8% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 1,458.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 145.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 174.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 96.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $3,220,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

