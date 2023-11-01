Brokers Offer Predictions for The Shyft Group, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for The Shyft Group in a research note issued on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Shyft Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on The Shyft Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $10.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $376.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in The Shyft Group by 1,501.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Dinkins purchased 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,826.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Shyft Group news, Director Michael Dinkins purchased 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $49,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,826.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Douyard acquired 9,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,566.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 81,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,716.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

