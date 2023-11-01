Brokers Set Expectations for BancFirst Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of BancFirst in a report issued on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $6.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.34. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BancFirst’s current full-year earnings is $6.34 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancFirst’s FY2024 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

BancFirst stock opened at $81.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $68.44 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth $36,915,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth $17,401,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,978,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,050,000 after acquiring an additional 115,715 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 179.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 93,365 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 165.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 113,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 70,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

