Brokers Set Expectations for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bridgewater Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

NASDAQ BWB opened at $9.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $269.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.70. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In other news, Director Lisa Brezonik purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $49,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 21.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,619,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after buying an additional 175,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,998,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,376,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after purchasing an additional 57,213 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 971,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,005,000 after purchasing an additional 22,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

