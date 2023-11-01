Brokers Set Expectations for H&E Equipment Services, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for H&E Equipment Services in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $4.67 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.26. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for H&E Equipment Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for H&E Equipment Services’ FY2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ HEES opened at $40.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23. H&E Equipment Services has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.86%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

