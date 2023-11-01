Brokers Set Expectations for Orion Group Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Orion Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orion Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Orion Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $4.81 on Monday. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $155.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Orion Group by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 263,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Orion Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 40,786 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Orion Group by 84.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gordon Scott Thanisch purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,181.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

