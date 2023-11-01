Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (TSE:BEP – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (TSE:BEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$965.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion.

Get Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Indl Alliance S downgraded Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BEP

About Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Its portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 20,000 megawatts of installed capacity and an approximately 23,000 megawatt development pipeline.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.