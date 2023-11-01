Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Short Interest Update

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,830,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 8,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.51. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. On average, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 228.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.