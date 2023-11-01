Calix, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calix in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 25th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Calix’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Calix’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Calix alerts:

CALX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Calix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

Calix Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CALX stock opened at $33.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.49. Calix has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Calix had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Calix

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $4,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 497,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,468,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $1,988,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $4,315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 497,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,468,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,511,000 after buying an additional 2,340,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Calix by 35.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,713,000 after buying an additional 1,453,368 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Calix by 949.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,184,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,255,000 after buying an additional 1,071,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Calix by 58.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after buying an additional 639,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Calix in the second quarter valued at about $25,962,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.