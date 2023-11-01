Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Lowered to $109.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CPT. Mizuho dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.59.

CPT opened at $84.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.13. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $127.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 18,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 21,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

