Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 410,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,407 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 57.4% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 34,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 287,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 41,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOS. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.09.

Canada Goose Stock Down 0.7 %

GOOS stock opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $24.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 22.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

