Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CP. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

NYSE CP opened at $70.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.15. The company has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

