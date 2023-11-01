Canfor Pulp Products (CFX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.55) per share for the quarter.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Up 0.6 %

CFX stock opened at C$1.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$118.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.01. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of C$1.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFX shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$3.75 to C$2.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

