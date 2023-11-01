Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Capital City Bank Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.34. The consensus estimate for Capital City Bank Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

CCBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $28.57 on Monday. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50. The company has a market cap of $485.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.53 per share, with a total value of $30,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,268.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marshall M. Criser III purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,134. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,268.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Articles

