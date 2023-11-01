Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.54.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cars.com from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cars.com from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

CARS opened at $15.23 on Friday. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.02.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.97 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $335,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cars.com by 30.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,214,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,971,000 after buying an additional 61,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,523,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,998,000 after buying an additional 26,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after buying an additional 53,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cars.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,537,000 after purchasing an additional 22,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

