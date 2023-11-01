Carvana (CVNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter.

Carvana Trading Down 1.9 %

CVNA opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 3.10. Carvana has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.58.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,093,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,691 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $14,102,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,097 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Carvana from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carvana from $10.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.61.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

