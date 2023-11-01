Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Given “Market Perform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTLT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Catalent from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Catalent Price Performance

Catalent stock opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. Catalent has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $74.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. Catalent’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In other Catalent news, insider John J. Greisch purchased 21,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Catalent news, insider John J. Greisch purchased 21,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $92,242.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,553 shares of company stock worth $158,329. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Catalent by 578.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,309 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,456,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Catalent by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,960,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,699 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,987,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,565,000.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

