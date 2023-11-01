Cathay General Bancorp to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.86 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $4.86 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.87. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CATY. StockNews.com cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $33.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.04 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 30.02%. Cathay General Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 376.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 364.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

