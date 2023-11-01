Cedar Fair (FUN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Cedar Fair to post earnings of $3.85 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $500.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cedar Fair to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

NYSE FUN opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $47.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,516,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,688,000 after purchasing an additional 946,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 112.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after buying an additional 745,056 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 117.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after buying an additional 663,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 37.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,002,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,512,000 after acquiring an additional 542,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,882,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,840,000 after acquiring an additional 324,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

See Also

