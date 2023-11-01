Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.62.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Celsius from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. William Blair started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Celsius from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 300,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,680,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,056,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 300,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,680,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,056,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 10,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $1,745,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 522,632 shares of company stock valued at $91,962,087. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth about $641,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 56.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 10.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 31.0% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 67,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after buying an additional 15,848 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 432.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH opened at $152.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.20 and a 200 day moving average of $151.00. Celsius has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $206.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 66.52% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

