Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Financial Contrast

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.3% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Dyadic International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Century Therapeutics has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Therapeutics -2,782.34% -43.88% -27.14% Dyadic International -205.41% -64.97% -53.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Century Therapeutics and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Century Therapeutics and Dyadic International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Century Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $13.57, suggesting a potential upside of 787.02%. Dyadic International has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 270.37%. Given Century Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Century Therapeutics is more favorable than Dyadic International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Century Therapeutics and Dyadic International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Therapeutics $4.56 million 20.04 -$130.93 million ($2.17) -0.71 Dyadic International $2.93 million 15.93 -$9.73 million ($0.23) -7.04

Dyadic International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Century Therapeutics. Dyadic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Century Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Century Therapeutics beats Dyadic International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing CNTY-102, a CAR-iT targeting CD19 + CD22 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; CNTY-107, an iPSC-derived Nectin-4 CAR gamma delta T-cell therapy product candidate; CNTY-104, a CAR-iT or CAR-iNK multi-specific candidate for acute myeloid leukemia; and CNTY-106, a CAR-iNK or CAR-iT multi-specific candidate for multiple myeloma. Century Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Dyadic International

(Get Free Report)

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus-like particles, protein antigens, ferritin nanoparticles, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. The company offers DYAI-100, SARS-CoV-2-RBD antigen vaccine candidate towards a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial, is to demonstrate the safety in humans of a protein produced from C1-cell protein production platform. It has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd.; and strategic research services agreement with Biotechnology Developments for Industry in Pharmaceuticals, S.L.U., as well as co-development and marketing agreement with Fermbox Bio Inc to design,Develop, and commercialize animal free alternative proteins and biomaterials The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.