Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Barclays

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CC. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chemours from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemours from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.56.

Chemours Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chemours stock opened at $24.11 on Monday. Chemours has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

