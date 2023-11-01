Chemours (NYSE:CC) PT Lowered to $39.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemours from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Chemours Trading Down 2.5 %

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $24.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Chemours has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,196,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,800,000 after purchasing an additional 612,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

