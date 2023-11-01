Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Lowered to $175.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CVX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.11.

Chevron Trading Down 0.2 %

Chevron stock opened at $145.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a 52 week low of $143.96 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $272.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.2% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 24.0% in the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

