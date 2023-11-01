Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.07.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

