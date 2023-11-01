Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Civeo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. Civeo has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $36.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $296.80 million, a P/E ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Civeo by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 33.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the first quarter worth about $304,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

