Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Civeo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $296.80 million, a PE ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72. Civeo has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $36.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Civeo by 7.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Civeo by 466.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Civeo by 8.6% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Civeo by 8.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Civeo by 33.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

