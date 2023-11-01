Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report issued on Friday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $16.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,107,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,282,000 after purchasing an additional 820,957 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 150,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.2% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,054 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.7% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 53,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.2% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 843,163 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after buying an additional 303,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

