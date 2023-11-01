Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) & The Competition Critical Comparison

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) is one of 17 public companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
29.5% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
|$18.25 billion
|$1.59 billion
|N/A
|Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Competitors
|$58.91 billion
|$445.68 million
|5.78
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2.75
|Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Competitors
|130
|573
|1046
|88
|2.59
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus target price of $65.96, suggesting a potential upside of 12.73%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 21.04%. Given Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Risk & Volatility
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ competitors have a beta of 0.96, meaning that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Competitors
|5.09%
|22.07%
|7.18%
Dividends
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 10.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.
Summary
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners competitors beat Coca-Cola Europacific Partners on 9 of the 14 factors compared.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks. The company provides its products under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Sprite, Monster Energy, Coca-Cola Energy, Relentless, nalu, URGE, BURN, Kuli, REIGN, POWERADE, Appletiser, Schweppes, FINLEY, mezzo mix, Royal Bliss, Lift, Vio SCHORLE, Coca-Cola Signature Mixers, NORDIC MIST, smartwater, Chaudfontaine, AQUARIUS, VILAS del Turbon, BONAQUA, Apollinaris, Krystal, Honest, Costa Coffee, Fuzetea, CHAQWA, NESTEA, Capri-Sun, Oasis, Minute Maid, MER, and Tropico brands. In addition, it engages in the bottling and other operations. The company was formerly known as Coca-Cola European Partners plc and changed its name to Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC in May 2021. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC was founded in 1904 and is based in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
