Coinbase Global (COIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Coinbase Global to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.95) EPS. On average, analysts expect Coinbase Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Up 4.8 %

COIN opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.68. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $114.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $85,119.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 19,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $1,552,228.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,228.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $85,119.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,558 shares in the company, valued at $784,881.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,757 shares of company stock worth $2,307,704. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,989 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $158,083,000 after purchasing an additional 73,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,254,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 320.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,011 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,472,000 after buying an additional 428,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 19.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,861 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after buying an additional 90,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COIN

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.