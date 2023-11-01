Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at about $3,287,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at about $2,765,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at about $964,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 51,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JetBlue Airways

In related news, insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $75,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of JBLU opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

