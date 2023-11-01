Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,739 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,739 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268,002 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE SWN opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.20 to $6.30 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Get Our Latest Report on SWN

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.