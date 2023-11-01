Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $174.07 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.93 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

