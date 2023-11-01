Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $103,000 in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 66.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 81.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,592,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875,376 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $33,089,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 266.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 49.58%. The company had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 90,021 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $848,898.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 402,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,858.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 90,021 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $848,898.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 402,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,858.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $954,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 761,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 525,743 shares of company stock worth $5,486,068 in the last three months. 20.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

