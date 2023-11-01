Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $104,000 in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DISH Network by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in DISH Network by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in DISH Network by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

DISH stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.81. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on DISH Network from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.27.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

