Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $206,000 in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 98,990.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Post by 1.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,833,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,635,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Post by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,527,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,131,000 after purchasing an additional 52,887 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,254,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,530,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Post by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,583,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,700,000 after purchasing an additional 67,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Post Price Performance
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Post had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.
