Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $77,000 in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,739 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 238,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 48.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.