Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New $217,000 Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,867,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,771,000 after buying an additional 1,175,026 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 167,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 83,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 52,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 117,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

