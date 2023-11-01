Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New $217,000 Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,867,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,771,000 after buying an additional 1,175,026 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 167,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 83,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 52,776 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 117,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.2 %

HWM opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.60. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.18 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.70%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

