Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,432 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,333,891,000 after purchasing an additional 123,408,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after buying an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $580,568,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE UBER opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

