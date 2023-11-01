Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 641 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Etsy by 184.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.79 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 69.10% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Etsy from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Etsy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Etsy from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on ETSY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $774,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,131.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $774,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,131.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $43,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,458.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,438 shares of company stock worth $3,638,057 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.