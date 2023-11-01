Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,072 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 190.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,608 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 52,226 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3,527.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 650,182 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,590,000 after buying an additional 632,260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,453 shares of the airline’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 693.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Price Performance
AAL opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAL. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.08.
American Airlines Group Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
