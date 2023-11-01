Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 102.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,254.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $179,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,698.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PK shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PK

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PK opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.28). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -240.00%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 45 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.