Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 21.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 95.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $317,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX stock opened at $213.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.01 and a 12 month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MKTX

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In other news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon acquired 4,270 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.